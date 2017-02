Al Masdar has the details:

Led by the 5th Legion and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful assault against the Islamic State (ISIS) forces in the Badiyah region of east Homs this morning, overrunning the terrorist group’s first-line of defense at the Hayyan Gas Fields by 10:30 A.M.

Once the Syrian Arab Army fractured the Islamic State’s defenses the Hayyan Gas Fields, their soldiers were able to secure all points from the retreating terrorist forces.