Pence did not learn that Flynn misled him on Russia until last week

In an interview with the Daily Caller, which he granted before his resignation, Flynn said he did not discuss anything inappropriate with the Russian ambassador.

“If I did, believe me, the FBI would be down my throat, my clearances would be pulled,” he said. “There were no lines crossed.”

Flynn told the Daily Caller:

“It wasn’t about sanctions. It was about the 35 guys who were thrown out.”

He was referring to the expulsion by the Obama administration of 35 Russians it said were intelligence operatives using diplomatic cover.

“It was basically, ‘Look, I know this happened. We’ll review everything.’ I never said anything such as, ‘We’re going to review sanctions,’ or anything like that,”

Flynn said.

For Obama officials at the time, even the promise to review the expulsions would have raised a red flag.