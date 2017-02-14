Russian-Backed Syrian Forces Cut Through ISIS Positions, Less Than 20km From Palmyra

"Syrian government troops, backed by Russian air support, continue to advance in the direction of Palmyra; less than 20 kilometers are left. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out more than 90 sorties over the last week," the ministry said.

"The Syrian government troops destroyed over 180 militant targets, including over 60 strongholds, 15 depots with ammunition and vehicles, 43 armored vehicles as well as jeeps with heavy machine-guns. Terrorists lost over 200 people," the statement added.