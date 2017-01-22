May promises to tackle Trump on 'unacceptable' comments

Theresa May has promised that she will not flinch from challenging Donald Trump about “unacceptable” statements when she becomes the first foreign leader to meet him as president this week.

But the prime minister declined to say if she would criticise some of Mr Trump’s remarks about women, which she condemned during the US presidential campaign.

“I have already said that some of the comments that Donald Trump has made in relation to women are unacceptable. Some of those he himself has apologised for,” she told the BBC.