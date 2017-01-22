AfD boss -Frauke Petry: 'The EU is BRAINWASHING YOU and Trump is a beacon of hope'

Politicians leading the anti-establishment right-wing uprising across Europe gathered in Koblenz, Germany, for a conference which was marred by protesters placing disgusting effigies of Adolf Hitler outside the event.

More than 3,000 left wing demonstrators gathered in the German city where party leaders including Marine le Pen and Geert Wilders were speaking, brandishing figurines of Josef Stalin and Benito Mussolini as well as shouting slogans such as “no border, no nation, stop deportation”.

Ms Petry also went on to commend President Trump and said she was optimistic about what his leadership could mean for the EU’s prosperity.

Speaking on Friday night, she said:

“In the name of the party Alternative for Germany (AfD), with great joy we congratulate you on today's inauguration of the 45th president of the United States of America." “May your hopes be fulfilled as a human being, and may you reach your goals as President of the USA."

It took 1,000 police officers to control the angry rabble.

But tucked away in the safety of the vaulted cellar of Weissenau Castle in Mainz, Ms Petry criticised the EU, accusing it of “brainwashing its citizens” in the name of mass migration.