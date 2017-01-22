Newsvine

Brussels told to stop EU Army plans by President Trump or lose Nato funding

Article Photo

Senior British officers serving at the Pentagon have been briefed that one of the new administration’s top priorities will be to “sweep away” plans championed by Germany and France. 

”We have been told quite clearly that, in an environment in which the political temperature in Eastern is high and fiscal pressure on budgets is increasing, there can only be one joint force and that is ,”

he said.

“Senior US officers directing future strategy want to see more delivery from European nations. There is grave concern about the intent and growing talk of an EU Army, which appears to draw resources away from the Alliance.”

Burden sharing by Europe is expected feature highly during Theresa May’s visit with Trump next month, though Britain is one of only five members meeting spending targets.

