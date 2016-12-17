Newsvine

BXURZ

 

About When it matters to know,..you'll find it here first Articles: 161 Seeds: 1485 Comments: 10192 Since: Feb 2011

Theresa May bolts EU meeting when they refused to discuss Brexit

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BXURZ View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 1:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A witness said the Prime Minister made the remark after trying to push for a quick agreement on the future rights of British citizens in the EU, and vice-versa, at the Brussels summit.

It led to an awkward impasse, because the rest of the EU has demanded the right to exclude Britain when they discuss their side of the Brexit negotiations.

They have also insisted there will be “no negotiations without notification” – meaning they must await the triggering of the Article 50 exit clause, at the start of next year.

“It was a difficult moment for diplomatic etiquette,” one leader’s aide told The Times newspaper.

“‘I think I’d better leave now,’

she said. She was very polite, but it was a bit embarrassing,” he added.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor