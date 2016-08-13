Al-Nusra executes militants fleeing Aleppo's humanitarian corridor, kills their family members

Jihadists on their way to lay down their arms and their family members were captured and killed by Al-Nusra militants in Aleppo, as they were trying to exit the besieged city via a humanitarian corridor, the Russian MoD reports. Up to 40 people have been executed in total.

“In the Karyat al-Ansari quarter of Eastern Aleppo, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have executed two insurgents and members of their families,”reads the Bulletin of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria. The militants sought to enter the area held by the Syrian Army through one of the humanitarian getaways established for this end by Moscow and Damascus.

“In total, terrorists have executed 40 people,” the report says.

RT’s Paula Slier reported from Aleppo that “the humanitarian situation has worsened since the start of this month. There is intense fighting, particularly in eastern districts, where Syrian soldiers, assisted by local militia, have surrounded large groups of militants.”

Seven escape routes for civilians and militants who want to give in to the Syrian army, have been set up in the city “around the clock,” chief of the main operations department of the Russian General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy, said in a briefing Wednesday.