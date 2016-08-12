Kurdish and Arab militias have liberated the Manbij Gap

Syria rebels 'cut off IS escape route' through Manbij

The coalition of militias fought 73 days to drive out IS and say they freed 2,000 civilians being used as human shields on the final day.

IS captured Manbij, close to the Turkish border, two years ago.

Roads to Syria's embattled second city, Aleppo, and to the IS capital, Raqqa, pass through the town.

"After the liberation of Manbij, IS members won't be able to freely travel to and from Europe anymore,"

said Syrian Kurdish leader Salih Muslim.

Responding to reports of the human shields, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement that IS continued to

"pose a threat to the people of Syria, Iraq, the region as well as to Europe and beyond". "The recent military advances against Da'esh [IS] by the Global Coalition together with the Syrian Democratic Forces in North West Syria are welcome and the EU will continue to commit its efforts, as part of the Coalition, to its non-military fields of activity,"

she added.

The roads through Manbij had become crucial to the group's ability to move fighters, weapons and supplies in and out of Syria