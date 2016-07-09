This is the general set to oversee the biggest battle since the Battle for Berlin

A decisive victory in Mosul would deprive the Islamic State of its last major city in Iraq and would deal a major blow to the group’s claim of a flesh-and-blood caliphate stretching across Iraq and Syria.

But if the operation stumbles, it would hand the militants a giant propaganda victory and would worsen the already significant political problems facing Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Iraqi forces are already conducting operations in northern Nineveh province, where Mosul is located, but they have yet to launch an offensive on the city itself.