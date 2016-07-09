Syria's foreign policy lessons are just as important as Iraq's

Before she was murdered, Jo Cox MP had written most of a report.

She worked on it jointly it with the Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat for the Britain in the World project at the think-tank Policy Exchange.

Its publication had been intended to coincide with that of the Chilcot report this week.

Because of her shocking death, it is now delayed. But the project wants to continue her work, and the report’s bipartisanship.

The essential point on which Mrs Cox (who opposed the Iraq war) and Mr Tugendhat (who served in it) agreed is that total non-intervention is not a foreign policy strategy.

If Iraq shows the horrors of ill-planned intervention, Syria shows how non-intervention can cause worse suffering and instability.