U.S. jets abandoned Syrian rebels in the desert. Then they lost a battle to ISIS.

One aircraft flying air support missions over Al-Bukamal during the recent fighting there was called off and diverted to strike at a massive convoy of suspected ISIS militants that had been observed to be trying to leave the southern outskirts of Fallujah, according to a senior U.S. official.

Several aircraft were diverted from various patrols in different parts of Iraq, but only one was taken away from the Al-Bukamal battle. Carter said the U.S.-backed fighters have moved back in since being pushed back by ISIS.

"Those forces have regrouped and are back in the fight,"

Carter said. He added that they didn't anticipate how quickly things would develop in Fallujah.

"In this case, they were adjusting to another very successful set of airstrikes in Fallujah,"

he said. The Washington Post first reported the incident.

It's not clear when and if other aircraft were sent to Al-Bukamal, but it left fighters of the U.S.-backed and Pentagon-trained New Syrian Army without the air cover needed in the Al-Bukamal area as ISIS staged a counterattack on the ground.