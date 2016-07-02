Newsvine

UKIP's only MP could be sacked by Monday

Mr Carswell, a member of the official Vote Leave campaign, said he believed it was a “fundamentally wrong thing to do” on Mr Farage’s behalf.

"Angry nativism does not win elections in this country", he added.

When asked on air by Iain Dale if Mr Carswell should return to the Conservative Party, Mr Farage said he

wouldn't get involved with "any of this... I don't micro-manage the thing.”

"I do the politics, I don't do the man-management, but it is a very odd state of affairs,"

he said.

“Why would you join a party like Ukip, with me as the leader, with our policies and manifesto, and then from almost day one of joining, disagree with everything we say or do? I find it really, really odd.”

