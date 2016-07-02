Labour leadership: Shadow cabinet bid to ease Corbyn out

Mr Corbyn's leadership is under threat after numerous frontbench resignations and a no-confidence vote by his MPs.

But he has said he would not "betray" the party members who elected him last year by standing down.

The BBC has learned that a delegation of shadow cabinet members tried to meet Mr Corbyn on Thursday to put forward their plan, but were unsuccessful.

Under the plan, potential leadership contenders would agree to pursue some of Mr Corbyn's key policies on issues including tackling inequality and making the party more democratic.