Pentagon: Islamic State starts to withdraw from Syrian Raqqa

Spokesman for the Pentagon, Captain Jeff Davis, said in a press statement, “Islamic State’s leaders are beginning the process of leaving Raqqa and moving their operations farther downriver,” pointing out that, “An unspecified number of IS ‘bureaucrats’ are heading east along the north bank of the Euphrates River toward Deir el-Zour, because they see the end is near in Raqqa.”

Davis also said that the withdrawal of the Islamic State seems to be very organized, and includes a lot of its non-combatant support people,” he further added.

Noteworthy, U.S.-led international coalition has been pounding the Islamic State group in the Syrian city of Raqqa area for months.